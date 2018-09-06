AG requests documents related to potential abuse by priests at LC Catholic Diocese

Potential abuse by priests in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico Attorney General's Office has requested documents related to potential abuse by priests from all three Catholic dioceses in the state: Santa Fe, Gallup and Las Cruces, a spokesman from the Las Cruces Diocese confirmed.

"We are a moral authority; we are a church; we are a two-thousand-year-old institution," said Deacon Jim Winder on Wednesday. "To have something like this, it just rocks us to the very core. So, we couldn't take it more seriously. And we also see it as a great opportunity."

ABC-7's New Mexico Mobile Newsroom has learned the letter, dated September 4, 2018, requests access to Las Cruces diocesan personnel files, including those of clergy who previously served in the Diocese, in order to review any possible material related to the sexual abuse of minors past and present.

"We welcome this opportunity to cooperate with Attorney General Hector Balderas," said Bishop Oscar Cantu, "Having an independent authority reviewing our files can foster greater confidence in the transparency and accountability of the Diocese of Las Cruces."

The Associated Press reports the review follows a recent grand jury report stating more than 300 Catholic priests abused at least 1,000 children over the past seven decades in six Pennsylvania dioceses, and senior figures in the church hierarchy systematically covered up complaints.

The Diocese of Las Cruces is encouraging anyone who is the victim of sexual abuse by clergy or church personnel to contact Margarita Williams at 575-523-7577.

