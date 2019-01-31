A man is arrested following a nearly 40-mile high-speed chase in New Mexico

Police arrest man following high speed chase in Las Cruces

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Lewis Carlos Delgado was arrested following a chase that ended in Las Cruces Wednesday afternoon.

New Mexico State Police said that around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Delgado was driving a silver Nissan at a border checkpoint on Highway 185 between Hatch and Las Cruces. According to police, the license plate reader detected a stolen license place on the vehicle and that's when the pursuit began.

Police said Delgado continued onto Highway 185 and drove into oncoming traffic as he reached I-25 southbound. Delgado was allegedly driving close to 100 miles per hour. According to police, Delgado lost control at mile marker 9 on I-25, and the vehicle spun out resting off the shoulder.

Authorities said Delgado was transported to Mountain View Regional Medical Center for issues not related to this incident.

Delgado now faces charges including aggravated fleeing, possession of meth, and driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.