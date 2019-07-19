New Mexico

5 inmates charged in attacks that severely injured southern New Mexico prison guards

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 05:20 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:46 PM MDT

Inmates charged in attack

New details emerged Thursday about an attack this week at a southern New Mexico prison that hospitalized two guards.

Authorities now say the pair were viciously beaten by a group of five inmates during a nurse visit at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility near Las Cruces. The attack left the corrections officers with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of those officers was released from University Medical Center in El Paso on Thursday, while the other remained hospitalized. Their names have not been released by corrections officials.

New Mexico State Police filed charges Thursday against the five inmates alleged to have been involved in the attack. Gabriel Sedillo, 47 and Rico Sena, 32 were each facing attempted murder charges, while Robert Dyment, 35, Martin Cuevas 35, and Irvin Ramirez, 26, were all charged with aggravated assault of peace officers.

Details of the sentences the five inmates are currently serving at the facility were not immediately available.

The attacks unfolded about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when investigators said a prison nurse, escorted by a prison sergeant and officer, entered a pod at the prison to deliver medication to inmates.

"The nurse finished passing out medication and left the pod. The officer and sergeant returned to the pod to place the inmates in lockdown. As the sergeant spoke to the inmates, other inmates congregated around the pod door" and then attacked the pair, according to a statement from corrections officials.

Authorities indicated that another corrections officer was able to stop the attack by firing "less lethal shotgun and pepper ball grenades."

The prison, which is located near Las Cruces on the West Mesa overlooking the Mesilla Valley and Organ Mountains, remained on lockdown Thursday evening. According to state corrections' officials, the facility is currently housing 621 medium and minimum security inmates.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Celebrity
Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for