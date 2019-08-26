New Mexico

Hobbs police make arrest in deadly house party shooting

By:
  • Associated Press & KOAT/ABC

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 02:32 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:31 PM MDT

HOBBS, New Mexico - Sunday night update:

Police have arrested a man in connection with a house party shooting that left three dead and four injured in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The department arrested 19-year-old Bishop Henderson on Sunday and charged him with aggravated battery.

"There is a possibility of additional charges in this case as it is still a very active investigation," said the department in a news release.

The department is still asking for anyone with information to call 575-397-9265.

Original story:

Police say officers were dispatched to a home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in response to reports of a loud party and shots fired.

When police arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Police say 18-year-old Khalil Carter of Hobbs, 24-year-old Kristal Avena of Hobbs and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane Jr. of Washington, D.C., died at the scene.

The injured were identified as Michael Major, 21; Turon Windham, 20; Rontrell Hills, 23; and Jasmine Stansell, 20.

Three of the injured were airlifted to an area hospital for treatment; the fourth was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police say the shooting is under investigation and there was no immediate information on any suspects or arrests in the shooting case.

Hobbs is located in Lea County, in the southeast corner of the state near the Texas border. It's about 250 miles east of Las Cruces.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


