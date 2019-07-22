2nd injured guard released from hospital after southern New Mexico prison attack

The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility near Las Cruces seen last week after the attacks occurred and the facility was placed on lock down.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A second guard hospitalized after he and a colleague were attacked and beaten by inmates at a southern New Mexico prison has now been released from University Medical Center in El Paso, officials said Monday.

The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility near Las Cruces still remained on lockdown Monday in response to the attacks which happened nearly a week ago.

New Mexico State Police late last week charged five inmates involved in the attack on the corrections officers with attempted murder and/or aggravated assault.

State Corrections Department officials said the pair were viciously beaten by the group of inmates during a nurse visit last Tuesday evening. The attack left the corrections officers with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other injured guard was released from the hospital on Thursday.