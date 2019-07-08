Woman and 3-year-old boy killed in rollover accident near Las Cruces

Map shows accident scene.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police tell ABC-7 that two people were killed and four others were hospitalized after a rollover crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 15, just north of Las Cruces.

NMSP say a 17-year-old was driving a 2006 Mazda. State police are unsure of how the Mazda left the highway, but say the driver over corrected causing the vehicle to roll.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to hospital, his injuries are unknown.

A 23-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy were ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Both were from Chaparral.

Four other people were also in the car and taken to the hospital.

Those passengers were all men, ages 30, 38 and 53.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor, but say that seat belts were not used properly.

The victims have not been identified, police say they were working to notify next of kin.