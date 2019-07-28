Explosion at New Mexico motel injures 1, causes significant damage
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - An explosion at an Albuquerque motel injured one person while damaging one room and causing extensive structural damage to the building.
The cause of the Friday night explosion was under investigation but the Albuquerque Journal reported that police told people at the scene that it was caused by a personal oxygen tank.
The American Red Cross sent a team to assist 16 people displaced by the explosion at the Hiway House Motel on Central Avenue at Bryn Mawr Drive.
Fire officials provided no information about the injured person of their condition.
