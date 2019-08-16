Las Cruces teen dead, 2 others injured in car crash near New Mexico State University campus

Deadly crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces teenager was killed and two other teens were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon near the campus of New Mexico Sate University.

Authorities on Friday identified the victim killed as 18-year old Jenna Rose Dubois; the injured were identified as being ages 17 and 19, but their names were not released.

Investigators said Dubois was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died when she was ejected from the car.

The single-car wreck happened on Wells Street and Sam Steel Way near Interstate 10 around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to New Mexico State Police.

The car carrying the three teens was headed westbound and appeared to veer off the roadway and crash through a fence before rolling over, police said. But exactly what triggered the crash remained under investigation on Friday.

Authorities said the two injured teens were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.