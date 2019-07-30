'What if?' New comprehensive city plan explores the future of Las Cruces

Increasing mall attraction

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A new comprehensive plan envisions what Las Cruces might look like 25 years down the road.

The plan explores what Solano Drive would look like with streets more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

None of these ideas are set in stone, but the plan (linked here) envisions possibilities that would increase traffic to some of the most visited parts of the city, like Solano Drive and Telshor Boulevard.

"Anything you can think of is going to be in this plan," said Dominic Loya, a planner with the city.

For example, the Mesilla Valley Mall was built in 1981. Shops have come and go, but the location and structure of the mall has remained largely unchanged.

This plan offers a suggestion as to how the mall could attract more people ot the area.

"This is just a concept of what could be done in the area," Loya said.

The plan explores how space could be better implemented in the Mesilla Valley Mall.