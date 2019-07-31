New Mexico

"We'll never get her back": Daughter of Chaparral crash victim mourns her death

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 06:00 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:48 PM MDT

Chaparral crash victims family mourns her loss

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico - Amanda Aguilar remembers the moment she learned her mother died in a head-on collision. "I got a call from my aunt and she asked if I had heard about what happened," Aguilar recalled. "She just said, 'Your mom was in an accident and she passed away.'"

On Friday, Bernice Rios was a driving a minivan in Chaparral when she drove into oncoming traffic, according to New Mexico State Police. With her 55-year-old friend, Jose Ramon Garcia, as a passenger, her minivan struck a military vehicle head-on.

"It's a call you'll never forget," Aguilar said, wiping back tears.

The state is investigating the case, but a news release said "alcohol does not appear to be a factor."

"The last thing I said to my mom was that I love her," Aguilar said. "Sometimes you wish you get five more minutes with your parent to just say, 'I love you.''

Rios is a mother of four and a grandmother of ten, her daughter told ABC-7. She worked with special needs students and coached dozens, if not hundreds of t-ball and softball students.

"Being around kids and be able to help, helping people was my mom," Aguilar said. "That's who she was and that's what she loved doing."

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with her funeral expenses. They will also sell red enchiladas on Sunday, August 4th at the American Legion in Anthony, Texas on 221 Poplar Street. Anyone who is willing to help donate or help is asked to email jteephotographynm@gmail.com.

"She was our mom and we'll never get her back," Aguilar said.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

US & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Sports
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

US & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

Hundreds show up for immigration protest at Border Patrol Headquarters

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sports
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22