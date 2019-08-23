New Mexico

'True rags to riches story': Las Cruces shelter reveals how unwanted dog became new Hollywood star

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 03:59 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:32 PM MDT

Shelter dog goes Hollywood

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A former resident of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces has won the lottery. He's the star of Disney's upcoming remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

 

"We have this dog that’s hit Hollywood and everyone wants to know where it came from and they’re shocked to find out that this is actually a dog that comes from an animal shelter," Clint Thacker, Executive Director of the Animal Services Center told ABC-7. 

 

A rescue from Las Cruces, the dog's name is Monte. He came to the Animal Services Center two years ago as Rocky. His life an embodiment of the "Lady and the Tramp" story.

 

“It’s a true rags to riches story," Thacker said. "Everybody believes that an animal that comes into the animal center or the animal shelter is this animal that’s broken or isn’t wanted and in this case that was true. The owner did not want this dog anymore.”

 

Monte is going from a dog who wasn't wanted to a Hollywood star.

 

"We hope that a lot of people can see what animal shelter or what dogs from animal shelters can do," Thacker said. "This is the best outcome for him. This is great. We are very excited about this."

 

And Monte will make his Hollywood debut in November when the movie releases exclusive on Disney+, Disney's upcoming streaming service.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family