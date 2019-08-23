'True rags to riches story': Las Cruces shelter reveals how unwanted dog became new Hollywood star

Shelter dog goes Hollywood

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A former resident of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces has won the lottery. He's the star of Disney's upcoming remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

"We have this dog that’s hit Hollywood and everyone wants to know where it came from and they’re shocked to find out that this is actually a dog that comes from an animal shelter," Clint Thacker, Executive Director of the Animal Services Center told ABC-7.

A rescue from Las Cruces, the dog's name is Monte. He came to the Animal Services Center two years ago as Rocky. His life an embodiment of the "Lady and the Tramp" story.

“It’s a true rags to riches story," Thacker said. "Everybody believes that an animal that comes into the animal center or the animal shelter is this animal that’s broken or isn’t wanted and in this case that was true. The owner did not want this dog anymore.”

Monte is going from a dog who wasn't wanted to a Hollywood star.

"We hope that a lot of people can see what animal shelter or what dogs from animal shelters can do," Thacker said. "This is the best outcome for him. This is great. We are very excited about this."

And Monte will make his Hollywood debut in November when the movie releases exclusive on Disney+, Disney's upcoming streaming service.