New Mexico

"It is a shortfall:" NMSU President addresses $3.3 million hole in budget

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 05:56 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 06:54 PM MDT

NMSU regents find -33 million shortfall

New Mexico State University administrators are grappling with a $3.3 million budget shortfall, the president told ABC-7.

"We didn't get to the bottom of it until pretty recently, like a week ago," said President John Floros.

He told ABC-7 the previous administration changed the criteria for scholarships.

"This is both good news, bad news," Floros said. "Obviously, more students wanted to come to NMSU, but we also gave a lot more money than we anticipated."

Freshman enrollment was up almost 11 percent, a university spokesman confirmed. However, total enrollment was down one percent.

"We will continue to provide scholarships," Floros said. "However, we need to manage them differently."

The university must now determine where to find that money in their existing budget of between $700 to $800 million to avoid going into a larger whole, Floros said.

"We're taking a look at everything under the sun," Floros said. "We're looking at support services, we're looking at academic units, we're looking at all the different campuses. There's nothing that we're not going to take a look at."

Garrey Carruthers was chancellor until mid-2018. ABC-7 obtained a copy of his rebuttal:

"Although we are supportive of the university and the new administration, it is a disservice to all when facts are twisted or simply ignored, and it is in that spirit of ensuring that the public is fully informed that we offer the following clarification."
Carruthers insists his administration was transparent with the Board of Regents.

"The critical point here is that at no time was there an effort to conceal information from the Regents. It is unfortunate that an innovative program that has led to double digit increases in freshman enrollment, and which has been adjusted over the course of the last year to reduce costs is being cast in a negative light by the Regents.. the budget process is complex and difficult for some to understand. Nevertheless, we worked hard to be transparent about the budget, and at no time did we withhold information from the Regents."

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Politics
Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Crime
Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Photos: El Paso DWI arrests August 2018

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Sports
NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Crime
PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

PHOTOS: Vandalism at Bowie High School football field

Crime
PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

PHOTOS: 13 arrested by DPS in El Paso prostitution sting

Sports
NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

PHOTOS: 2018 Borderland Blitz Week 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities