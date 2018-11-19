"Heartbreaking:" Star athlete from Franklin High critically injured following crash

Franklin High School athlete critically injured following wreck

A star football player and wrestler for Franklin High School was critically injured following a crash on Saturday night, according to the school's booster club.

James McClain-Green, the school's homecoming king, had just received a scholarship to wrestle at the nationally renowned Oklahoma State University.

"I was shocked," said Joseph Villagrana, a teammate who described McClain-Green as his "brother." The two met when he was in 5th grade.

"I just couldn't believe that any of it had happened," said Joaquin Lozano, who said he knew McClain-Green since 8th grade. "It was just heartbreaking."

According to a Sunland Park police spokesman, first responders arrived at the Santa Teresa scene near Edinburgh and Leeds drives just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Dispatch received reports of a vehicle rollover with a male "trapped inside" one of the cars.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested in connection with driving intoxicated, according to the department.

McClain-Green, a passenger, was air-lifted to University Medical Center.

Sunday afternoon, dozens of classmates and friends attended a blood drive for the star athlete at Bassett Place in east El Paso.

"Sadly this accident, we heard about it this morning and had to provide extra blood to the hospital," said Martín Gómez, the donor recruitment manager. "We were able to send the blood as needed, but we don't know if more blood will be needed in the next few hours."

There is another blood drive planned for Monday at Franklin High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends say McClain-Green has always been full of life and energy.

"He is that type of person who always laughs and makes jokes about everything," Villagrana said.

"He was always dancing, always smiling," Lozano said.

Green is a star athlete on the Franklin football team, but it was in the sport of wrestling where the Franklin senior shined.

Earlier this year, Green won his second straight title in the 120-pound weight division.

Click here to donate to the athlete's family.