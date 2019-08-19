New bond, possible tax increase on YISD agenda

Ysleta Independent School District board members will discuss putting a new bond on the November ballot and a new tax rate during Monday's regular meeting.

If board members approve the new bond, it will be put on the November 5 ballot. Monday is the last day to decide if the bond will be put on the ballot.

The last bond approved by voters was in 2015 for $430 million, about $20 million less than the $450 million bond that was denied by voters months before.

The majority of the bond went to new schools and school renovations.

Voters approved $155.7 million to build new campuses for Bel Air Middle, Del Valle Middle/Mission Valley Elementary. About $127.2 million went to school renovations, including $93 million for Eastwood High.

The rest of the money went to school security, upgraded technology, improvements to fine art and athletic facilities.

When that bond passed, taxes went up from $1.36 to about $1.50 per $100 of home valuation. That's an increase of about $66 a year.

The new tax rate will also be discussed during Monday's meeting.

According to the meeting agenda packet, the recommendation is a tax rate of $1.35 per $100 of valuation.

The meeting is Monday at 6 p.m. at 9600 Sims Drive.