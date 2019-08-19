News

New bond, possible tax increase on YISD agenda

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 03:45 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 03:45 PM MDT

Ysleta Independent School District board members will discuss putting a new bond on the November ballot and a new tax rate during Monday's regular meeting.

If board members approve the new bond, it will be put on the November 5 ballot. Monday is the last day to decide if the bond will be put on the ballot.

The last bond approved by voters was in 2015 for $430 million, about $20 million less than the $450 million bond that was denied by voters months before. 

The majority of the bond went to new schools and school renovations.

Voters approved $155.7 million to build new campuses for Bel Air Middle, Del Valle Middle/Mission Valley Elementary. About $127.2 million went to school renovations, including $93 million for Eastwood High.

The rest of the money went to school security, upgraded technology, improvements to fine art and athletic facilities.

When that bond passed, taxes went up from $1.36 to about $1.50 per $100 of home valuation. That's an increase of about $66 a year.

The new tax rate will also be discussed during Monday's meeting.

According to the meeting agenda packet, the recommendation is a tax rate of $1.35 per $100 of valuation.

The meeting is Monday at 6 p.m. at 9600 Sims Drive.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8