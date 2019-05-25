Military

Program helps relatives of military member who died by suicide, looks at prevention

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:13 PM MDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 02:59 PM MDT

Tragedy Assistance Program

EL PASO, Texas - When military members lose their lives, there are several programs available for family that's left behind, struggling with grief.  

One such program is the Tragedy Assistant Program for Survivors, or "TAPS."  It was formed in 1994.

Since that time, suicide rates in the U.S. Armed Forces began to dramatically increase.  That's when TAPS created a program specific to those grieving the suicide loss of a family member.  

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend and remember those who have given their lives for this country, TAPS reminds us to not forget those service members who died by suicide and the families left behind. 

Dana O'Brien, a veteran himself, says he initially felt ashamed and embarrassed after his grandson, a Marine, died by suicide.

"We decided to reach out and through our youngest son, he recommended TAPS," says O'Brien.

Having been through a range of emotions in this process, O'Brien now serves as a mentor for TAPS.

He's offering support daily to survivors wrestling with similar emotions.  

I reach out and help now.  There's a lot of help out there," says O'Brien.  

A study last year found every suicide impacts at least 135 other people.  The Department of Veterans Affairs reports about 20 veterans die by suicide each day.  Military culture can make it difficult to reach out for those who are struggling.  

"There's a culture of suck it up, push through, don't get help.  By the time that our service members are at the point where they're thinking about suicide, it's very difficult to help them, " says Kim Ruocco.  Her husband died by suicide in 2005.  She believes prevention is an important part of the process, but the advocates for what TAPS calls post-vention.  

"We don't get over grief. It's a life long journey.  Teaching families how to grieve and then helping them move away from the cause of death, to how the person lived and served. Then, once they've gone through that process, they can find growth, meaning in their life in honor of their loved one," says Ruocco.

She understands survivors must have a way to process what they're feeling and above all, they need to understand that suicide is not their fault.  

You can find more information about the programs TAPS, by clicking here. 

