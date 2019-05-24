Program assists with families grieving after loss of military family member
TAPS has specific focus on losses by suicide
The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, was created in 1994 to provide support for those dealing with a death in the military.
The Department of Veterans Affairs reports about 20 veterans die by suicide every day.
TAPS has created a program specific to those grieving the suicide loss of a military member, in a community that often as a culture of discouraging reaching out for help.
To learn more about the program, visit the TAPS website.
You can also call 24/7 800-959-TAPS (8277).
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN
News Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Economy iStock / gchutka
US & World Nicky J Sims/Getty Images
News Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Health iStock/martinturzak
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sports Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Pets Win McNamee/Getty Images
US & World Steve Kastenbaum/CNN
News Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons
News Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Health iStock/JordiDelgado