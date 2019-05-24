Program assists with families grieving after loss of military family member

WJLA via CNN

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, was created in 1994 to provide support for those dealing with a death in the military.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports about 20 veterans die by suicide every day.

TAPS has created a program specific to those grieving the suicide loss of a military member, in a community that often as a culture of discouraging reaching out for help.

To learn more about the program, visit the TAPS website.

You can also call 24/7 800-959-TAPS (8277).