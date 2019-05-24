Fort Bliss soldier dies at Big Bend National Park

FORT BLISS, Texas - A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Bliss died at Big Bend National Park on May 18, 2019.

The 1st Armored Division confirms the death is currently under investigation.

Officials identified the solder as Pfc Mamady Kaba, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Charlie Company, 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.

Kaba, a native of Riverdale, Georgia, was posthumously promoted to Private First Class.

"The 86th Expeditionary Signal Battalion mourns the loss of one of our own. Pfc. Kaba was a patriot, a warrior, and integral member of the Tiger Battalion team," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Narvaes, battalion commander. "In his short tenure in the Army, he left an indelible impression with impacts that reach all the way up to the Corps level. He may be gone but will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Kaba's family and friends."

Kaba's awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

