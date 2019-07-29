Special ceremony for soldier

EL PASO, Texas - Maj. Kontrina Park put off her promotion ceremony to share the special moment with her mother.

Since she was commissioned into the Army in 2008, Park said her mother, Rose Buckner, went to every one of her promotion ceremonies.

When she became a Major last year, Park thought her mother would be right there watching, but health problems prevented the plan.

the two share in an incredible bond, Park said her mom believed in "speaking things into existence."

"My mother has been there for me from the very beginning," said Park. "She was pretty much calling me a Major for the past two or three years already.

Park said her mom lost the ability to walk in March.

Buckner is a patient at Las Palmas Medical Center in west El Paso, a long way from home.

She originally moved to El Paso from Ohio to follow her daughter when she was stationed at Fort Bliss.

As Parker rose in rank, she was transferred to San Antonio, while her mom stayed in El Paso.

If her mother couldn't be at the ceremony, the Park said she would bring it to her mother.

She enlisted the help of her friend Lt. Col. Carla Brown, a battalion commander at Ft. Bliss.

"The military... it's a brotherhood and a sisterhood, and we're a family," Park said. "No matter where you are, it doesn't matter how long you've spoken to those people, if they can they will (help)."

Park said Brown didn't hesitate setting up the intimate ceremony her mother, family , friends and Las Palmas Medical Center staff attended.

"This is a great moment for me," Buckner said. "I'm proud of (Kontrina) just like I'm proud of all (of my kids)."

The last time the family was together was in 2015, Park told ABC-7, but she hopes to have her living near her again soon.

"I have a bed waiting," Park said.