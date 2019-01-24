Fort Bliss identifies soldiers killed in collision between between Stryker vehicles

Riley (left) and Wixom (right)

FORT BLISS, Texas - Fort Bliss officials said Thursday two soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division died Tuesday evening following a training incident at McGregor Range, New Mexico

Officials identified the soldiers as Cpl Cole Trevor Wixom, 24; and Pfc. Jamie R. Riley, 21. Wixom and Riley died as a result of injuries sustained following a collision between two Stryker vehicles, officials said.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we announce the unfortunate loss of two of our Ready First Soldiers and injuries to several others in a tragic event that occurred Tuesday evening," said Col. Michael J. Trotter, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. "We honor them by remembering their selfless service to the U.S. Army and the nation. Our sincere condolences go to the families of Cpl. Wixom, Pfc. Riley and their Ready First teammates."

Wixom, a native of Bloomingdale, Mich., served as an infantryman. He joined the U.S. Army in August 2016 and arrived to Fort Bliss, Texas in December 2016. He deployed to Afghanistan from January through September 2017. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with C device, Joint Service Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal and the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency.

Riley, a native of Fair Haven, N.J. served as a cavalry scout. He joined the U.S. Army in January 2018 and arrived to Fort Bliss, Texas in June 2018. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Air Assault badge.

Seven Soldiers were also injured as a result of this incident, and they are currently being treated for injuries sustained. The cause of this incident is currently under investigation.

