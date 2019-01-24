Military

Fort Bliss identifies soldiers killed in collision between between Stryker vehicles

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 03:22 PM MST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 03:38 PM MST

FORT BLISS, Texas - Fort Bliss officials said Thursday two soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and  Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division died Tuesday evening following a training incident at McGregor Range, New Mexico

Officials identified the soldiers as Cpl Cole Trevor Wixom, 24; and Pfc. Jamie R. Riley, 21. Wixom and Riley died as a result of injuries sustained  following a collision between two Stryker vehicles, officials said.

"It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we announce the unfortunate loss of two of our Ready First Soldiers and injuries to several others in a tragic event that occurred Tuesday evening," said Col. Michael J. Trotter, commander of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. "We honor them by remembering their selfless service to the U.S. Army and the nation.  Our sincere condolences go to the families of Cpl. Wixom, Pfc. Riley and their Ready First teammates."

Wixom, a native of Bloomingdale, Mich., served as an infantryman. He joined the U.S. Army in August 2016 and arrived to Fort Bliss, Texas in December 2016. He deployed to Afghanistan  from January through September 2017.  His awards and decorations include the Army  Commendation Medal with C device, Joint Service Achievement Medal, National Defense Service  Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service  Ribbon, NATO Medal and the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency. 

Riley, a native of Fair Haven, N.J. served as a cavalry scout. He joined the U.S. Army in January 2018 and arrived to Fort Bliss, Texas in June 2018. His awards and decorations include  the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service  Ribbon and Air Assault badge.     

Seven Soldiers were also injured as a result of this incident, and they are currently being treated for injuries sustained. The cause of this incident is currently under investigation. 
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

News
Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad