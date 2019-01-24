2 Fort Bliss soldiers killed, 7 hospitalized after crash in Southern New Mexico
Fort Bliss, Texas - Military officials confirm two Fort Bliss soldiers have died and seven other soldiers remain hospitalized after two military training vehicles crashed in southern New Mexico.
According to information obtained by ABC-7, both soldiers were assigned to the 1st Armored Division and were participating in a training exercise.
Bliss said the soldiers were killed in a vehicle accident.
Officials on post are not releasing the names of the soldiers until relatives have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Pets iStock/maximilian100
News Rob Carr/Getty Images
News Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN
Health Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Health iStock/idrutu
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
Health iStock / MartiSaiz
News Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News Jo Hale for Getty Images
News Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN