2 Fort Bliss soldiers killed, 7 hospitalized after crash in Southern New Mexico

Fort Bliss, Texas - Military officials confirm two Fort Bliss soldiers have died and seven other soldiers remain hospitalized after two military training vehicles crashed in southern New Mexico.

According to information obtained by ABC-7, both soldiers were assigned to the 1st Armored Division and were participating in a training exercise.

Bliss said the soldiers were killed in a vehicle accident.

Officials on post are not releasing the names of the soldiers until relatives have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

