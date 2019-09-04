Military

$125M for New Mexico defense projects instead going to fund border wall

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 04:48 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:48 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Federal authorities want to divert $125 million from two planned projects at New Mexico military bases to help to build part of President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Members of the New Mexico congressional delegation were informed Wednesday of the Department of Defense's decision.

Funding is expected to be diverted from an $85 million project for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle training facility at Holloman Air Force Base and from a $40 million project for an information systems facility at White Sands Missile Range.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding diverted from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles of the wall along the southern border.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

US & World
Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Weather
Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

US & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns