$125M for New Mexico defense projects instead going to fund border wall
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Federal authorities want to divert $125 million from two planned projects at New Mexico military bases to help to build part of President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Members of the New Mexico congressional delegation were informed Wednesday of the Department of Defense's decision.
Funding is expected to be diverted from an $85 million project for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle training facility at Holloman Air Force Base and from a $40 million project for an information systems facility at White Sands Missile Range.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding diverted from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles of the wall along the southern border.
