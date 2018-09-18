Melting Pot to open Tuesday at Fountains at Farah
Say cheese.
The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is celebrating new businesses in the city with its ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Melting Pot restaurant Tuesday.
The Melting Pot will be opening its doors on the lower level of the Fountains at Farah at 11 a.m.
The restaurant has more than 115 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and The Middle East. The El Paso Chamber of Commerce says The Melting Pot also has more than 17 international locations in development.
The Melting Pot offers an assortment of fondue cooking styles.
