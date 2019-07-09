EP Chihuahua Ty France puts on a show as El Paso hosts Triple-A Home Run Derby

TripleA Home Run Derby 2019

Southwest University park played host to the Triple-A Home Run derby Monday night.

It was a packed house at the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the first time that the Sun City has played host to the Triple-A Home Run Derby.

El Paso Chihuahua, Ty France, participated in the home run derby getting past the first round.

France defeated Albuquerque's Robert Ramos who had 17 home runs in the round.

France getting the 18 homers necessary to sent him to the semi-finals, but that's where France's run in the derby would come to an end.



Yasmany Tomas of the Reno Aces hit 20 homers in the semi-finals, while France fell one home run shy of the tie with 19 home runs.

Tomas would go on to win the Triple-A Home Run derby by defeating Mike Ford from Scranton Wilkes Barre in the finals.

Tomas hit 19 home runs to Ford's 18 homers in the finals.

Tomas would hit a total of 59 home runs on the night.

