YISD adding 17 schools to free lunch program

The Ysleta Independent School District has just added 17 schools in its free lunch program, bringing the total number of campuses covered to 49, it announced on Tuesday.

This means 85% of YISD campuses will be offered free lunch meals to students in families facing financial burdens in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. 

The district credits the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USD) in helping it add the meals. 

"Through CEP, we are able to provide a tremendous service to our families by ensuring every student has access to nutritious meals regardless of their economic circumstances," YISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre said in a news release. "Combined with the district's successful breakfast and supper programs, many of our students will no longer feel the burden of food insecurity, and instead can focus on their studies and extracurricular activities."

The meals will be served in all seven YISD learning communities including every elementary school.

Here is the full list of schools served:

Elementary Schools:

  • Ascarate
  • Capistrano
  • Cedar Grove
  • Constance Hulbert
  • Del Norte Heights
  • Del Valle
  • Desertaire
  • Dolphin Terrace
  • East Point
  • Eastwood Heights
  • Edgemere
  • Glen Cove
  • Hacienda Heights
  • Lancaster
  • LeBarron Park
  • Loma Terrace
  • Marian Manor
  • Mesa Vista
  • Mission Valley
  • North Loop
  • North Star
  • Parkland
  • Pasodale
  • Pebble Hills
  • Presa
  • Ramona
  • REL Washington
  • Sageland
  • Scotsdale
  • South Loop
  • Thomas Manor
  • Tierra Del Sol
  • Vista Hills
  • Ysleta ​​​​​​

Middle Schools:

  • Bel Air
  • Del Valle
  • Desert View
  • Indian Ridge
  • Parkland
  • Rio Bravo
  • Riverside
  • Ysleta​​​​​​​

High Schools:

  • Riverside
  • Ysleta

Pre-K Centers:

  •  Parkland Pre-K
  • Ysleta Pre-K

Alternative Campuses:

  • Cesar Chavez Academy
  • Tejas School of Choice
  • Plato Academy


