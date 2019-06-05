YISD adding 17 schools to free lunch program

The Ysleta Independent School District has just added 17 schools in its free lunch program, bringing the total number of campuses covered to 49, it announced on Tuesday.

This means 85% of YISD campuses will be offered free lunch meals to students in families facing financial burdens in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The district credits the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USD) in helping it add the meals.

"Through CEP, we are able to provide a tremendous service to our families by ensuring every student has access to nutritious meals regardless of their economic circumstances," YISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre said in a news release. "Combined with the district's successful breakfast and supper programs, many of our students will no longer feel the burden of food insecurity, and instead can focus on their studies and extracurricular activities."

The meals will be served in all seven YISD learning communities including every elementary school.

Here is the full list of schools served:

Elementary Schools:

Ascarate

Capistrano

Cedar Grove

Constance Hulbert

Del Norte Heights

Del Valle

Desertaire

Dolphin Terrace

East Point

Eastwood Heights

Edgemere

Glen Cove

Hacienda Heights

Lancaster

LeBarron Park

Loma Terrace

Marian Manor

Mesa Vista

Mission Valley

North Loop

North Star

Parkland

Pasodale

Pebble Hills

Presa

Ramona

REL Washington

Sageland

Scotsdale

South Loop

Thomas Manor

Tierra Del Sol

Vista Hills

Ysleta ​​​​​​

Middle Schools:

Bel Air

Del Valle

Desert View

Indian Ridge

Parkland

Rio Bravo

Riverside

Ysleta​​​​​​​

High Schools:

Riverside

Ysleta

Pre-K Centers:

Parkland Pre-K

Ysleta Pre-K

Alternative Campuses: