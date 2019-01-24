El Paso

Workforce Solutions to help furloughed federal employees find temporary jobs

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 06:09 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas - More help is coming for federal workers who have been furloughed during the partial government shutdown, now lasting more than a month.

 

Workforce Solutions Borderplex announced that it is offering employment services at its Workforce Solutions Center and online.

 

Workforce Solutions, which works toward advancing education, employment, entrepreneurship and economic development in the region, said in a news release that its staff is also available to help workers apply for unemployment benefits, assist with job matching and offer information on Borderplex companies which are offering job opportunities exclusively to furloughed federal employees.

 

 

As of Jan. 22, 40 Borderplex employers have opened over 256 positions to furloughed federal workers seeking temporary employment opportunities.

 

 

WSB is asking for companies that wish to offer a temporary job to a furloughed federal employee to visit their website to fill out the necessary paperwork.

 

 

Interested employers and potential employees are encouraged to contact Workforce Solutions Borderplex at (915) 887-2600 as well.

 

Borderplex Employer Listing Who are Offering Temporary Employment to Furloughed Federal Workers

 AAFES

 Adecco

 ADP

 Aladdin Day Care

 American Sling

 AO General Contractors

 Art Masters

 B & M Machinery

 Beltran Contractors

 Bien Vivir Senior Health

 Blackstone Security Services

 Burnett Specialists

 c3i Solutions

 Captiva Group

 Dickason

 El Paso Auto Sales & Body Shop

 El Paso Star Ready Mix

 Fidelis Protective Services

 Infinito

 InStaff

 Ivan's Site Services

 Keats Southwest

 LaborMax

 Lark Industries

 Lone Star Industrial

 Lone Wolf Trucking

 Manpower

 MOR Sheet Metal

 Outwest Express

 Pride Industries

 Professional Document Systems

 Quality Inn & Suites

 ReadyOne Industries

 Securitas

 Texas VSI

 TLC Associates

 Tru temps

 Volt

 T & T Staff Management

 GC Services


