Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Horizon City
HORIZON CITY, Texas - A Horizon City woman was hospitalized after being attacked by a pack of dogs on Wednesday morning, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said.
The attack happened in the 12700 block of Bunyun Way.
The victim told deputies that five gray dogs entered her yard and attacked her dog; the lady said she was bitten repeatedly when she jumped in to try to protect her pet.
The woman was recovering at Del Sol Medical Center and deputies were questioning neighbors about the incident.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF