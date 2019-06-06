Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Horizon City

Sparks dog attack

HORIZON CITY, Texas - A Horizon City woman was hospitalized after being attacked by a pack of dogs on Wednesday morning, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said.

The attack happened in the 12700 block of Bunyun Way.

The victim told deputies that five gray dogs entered her yard and attacked her dog; the lady said she was bitten repeatedly when she jumped in to try to protect her pet.

The woman was recovering at Del Sol Medical Center and deputies were questioning neighbors about the incident.