Woman: Debris on freeway caused multi-car pile up, injured seven

El Paso, Texas - A woman, Vanessa Campa, who reached out to ABC-7 claimed Sunday's multi-car pile up on I-10 East was caused by debris on the freeway.

Campa told ABC-7 "huge chunks of concrete from construction crews were everywhere on the highway." She also said there was a large pothole on the highway.

Campa claims the chunks of concrete damaged five vehicles, including her own, which then caused the vehicles to stop and block the far right lane.

She claims the blockage in the right lane, and the large pothole, then caused more motorists to crash, sending multiple people to the hospital.

ABC-7 also reached out to TxDOT to discuss the woman's allegations that the multi-car crash was caused by road construction.



A spokesperson for TxDOT, Jennifer Wright, told ABC-7 she was unaware of any road construction occurring over the weekend. "It is the driver's responsibility to avoid any hazards in the road," the spokesperson said.

Wright told ABC 7 that TxDOT is looking into Campa's claims. ABC-7 will have updates on ABC-7 at 5 & 6.