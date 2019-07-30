Woman and man rescued from El Paso Lower Valley canal near border

EL PASO, Texas - Two people were rescued from a canal in the Lower Valley near the border Monday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

A spokesman for the fire department said it happened near the 4600 block of Edna Ave. just after 11 p.m.

A man and a woman were in the water, the spokesman said.

The man suffered minor water inhalation and is expected to be OK.

The woman was unresponsive. Crews performed CPR and they were able to bring her back, according to the fire department. She was taken to the hospital.

Border Patrol and El Paso police were also called to the scene.