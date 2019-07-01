El Paso

Where to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Parks & Recreation is inviting the community to the largest firework display in El Paso being held at Ascarate Park, Thursday July 4.

 

Activities will begin at noon at will include food trucks, swimming, music, and a golf skills tournament.

The activities include:

 

Within the park on the east side of the lake, an assortment of food trucks will be set up by 3 p.m. and the summer party music by DJs set up in three locations along the lake will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m. prior to the fireworks display that will take place on the west side of the lake at 9:00 p.m.

 

Parking will be $5 per vehicle, and no charge for those who walk in the park. Picnic shelters are free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

 

Ascarate Park won't be the only place lighting up the skies on the Fourth of July. Here's a list of other Fourth of July events happening across El Paso and Las Cruces.

 

Wet N' Wild Waterworld:

4th of July park hours: 10am - 8pm, Fireworks start at 9pm

See the biggest fireworks show in town as Wet N' Wild celebrates its 40th year of 4th of July fireworks! Families can have a traditional backyard grill fest in Wet ‘n' Wild's spacious picnic grounds, enjoy more than 25 different water adventures for all ages with extended hours, and cap it off with more fireworks than ever before! Don't miss a brand-new surprise in the night skies above West Texas and Southern New Mexico!

Pop Goes the Fort: 

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert celebrating America's Independence July 4. Assistant orchestra conductor James Welsch will lead the symphony in a patriotic and pops concert featuring USO Show Troupe in salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect the country. 

Western Playland: 

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1249 Futurity Dr. Sunland Park, N.M.

Take the kids out for a day of amusement rides from 3 to 10 p.m. July 4 at  And then enjoy the fireworks show in the evening. 

Independence Day Extravaganza: 

4 p.m.

Cougar Park, 10664 Socorro Road

The city of Socorro's annual celebration has music, food trucks, rides and fireworks on July 4. Admission is free. 915-860-8615.

Star Spangled Celebration - Inn Of The Mountain Gods:

  

The Star Spangled Celebration is FREE and begins at 3 p.m. with concessions, jumping balloons, live music, and the LARGEST fireworks show in New Mexico.

There will also be outdoor barbecue featuring all your favorite summer classics! (Please no outside food or drink)

La Viña Fourth of July Picnic: 

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.​​​​​​​

4201 S. NM Highway 28 in La Union, N.M. 

Enjoy a Country picnic at La Vina Winery.  

Musical entertainment will be provided Water Slide for the Kids

La Viña will have tents, tables, and chairs set up, but you may wish to bring your own lawn chairs. There will be croquet and badminton. Join us in celebrating our country's birthday. Admission Free. No pets are allowed. No outside alcohol will be allowed as well.

