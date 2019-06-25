Teens Needed for Wheelchair Basketball Program

ABC 7 at Four Adaptive Basketball

El Paso - Teens between the ages of 12 and 17 who have lower extremity weakness that requires use of a wheelchair at least most of the time are wanted for a wheelchair basketball program.

This is a partnership between the UTEP Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, The Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, and El Paso Parks and Recreation Department. There will be 12 participants total. The time commitment for participants is 1 hour per night, 3 nights per week, for 8-9 weeks. The program is free and regular participants' families will receive gift cards as an additional incentive. All equipment and instruction, including new sports wheelchairs, is included. Games will be played at the Multi-Purpose Center on Viscount.

Get more information on the program here. You can also look for the El Paso Youth Wheelchair Basketball page on Facebook.