Water main break leaves Northeast neighborhood flooded

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 08:39 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 08:46 AM MDT

A water main break left a neighborhood flooded Tuesday morning.

It happened on Mount Olympus Drive at around 6:30 a.m. The water flowed into several other streets in the area.

El Paso Water said about 30 customers were without water. A spokesperson said it was going to be restored shortly, but didn't specify a time. 

 

 

