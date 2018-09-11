Water main break leaves Northeast neighborhood flooded
A water main break left a neighborhood flooded Tuesday morning.
It happened on Mount Olympus Drive at around 6:30 a.m. The water flowed into several other streets in the area.
El Paso Water said about 30 customers were without water. A spokesperson said it was going to be restored shortly, but didn't specify a time.
