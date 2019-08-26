El Paso

WATCH: Local filmmaker highlights the beauty of El Paso with 'We are El Paso Strong' tribute video

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 08:30 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:38 PM MDT

"We Are El Paso Strong" Music Courtesy: Khalid, "Angels."

EL PASO, Texas - "No matter how great the sorrow, nothing will hold us down because WE ARE El PASO STRONG!" Those words are written in a caption under a 3-minute video titled, "We are El Paso Strong." 

The video was filmed and edited by local part-time filmaker and photographer, Devin Cuevas.

Cuevas, like many others, was shocked after hearing the news about the tragic Walmart shooting that happened in El Paso on August 3rd. 

"The tragic events that took place early this month hit our city hard emotionally. It's something that you never expect would happen in our home town. We hear about it in other parts of the country but when everyone heard the news, it shocked El Pasoans to their core," said Cuevas.

He decided to put his filmmaking skills to use to help the city heal and provide a sense of resilience for those who call El Paso home.

"I didn't know how I would demonstrate this, but I knew I needed to do something. Not knowing how I would achieve this, I took to my camera and headed to the ELPASOSTRONG mural. At the mural, everyone present was so passionate about their "El Paso Strong" t-shirts and it was a way for them to show support for our city," said Cuevas.

He took things a step forward by having people in the community demonstrate their strength with a flex. Bringing a whole new dynamic to the words "El Paso Strong".

"At the mural, I randomly asked a family if they would be willing to participate in a video and without question they said yes! So I had them all flex together as a family and I felt that this brought a whole new dynamic to the words "El Paso Strong".  Quickly, I took to social media to reach out to friends and family like I typically do and found my team of passionate El Pasoans," said Cuevas.

He had people meet him at some of the most notable and iconic parts of the city which he felt would help portray his message of "El Paso Strong."

"Places like Lincoln Park, the Paso del Notre entrance, "Ánimo Sin Fronteras" (spirit without borders) mural and the El Paso Street Car to name a few. I wanted others in our city to feel like we don't need to be afraid and should continue living our lives with a sense of strength and resilience," said Cuevas.

Khalid's song, "Angels," is played throughout the 3-minute video which features locals flexing in their El Paso Strong t-shirts. 

This isn't the first time Cuevas has used his filmmaking skills to showcase El Paso.

Back in 2014 he made a video titled,  "Happy El Paso", which featured locals dancing around notable El Paso locations to the tune of Pharrell William's "Happy" song.

Cuevas hopes that his "We are El Paso Strong" video will help unite the people of El Paso during these tough times.

"I hope my video helps our city feel better, stronger, safer, proud and more than anything, united."

 


