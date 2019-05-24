Firefighters contain fires at recycling facilities in South El Paso

Two fires at South El Paso recycling centers

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso firefighters contained two fires at two recycling facilities in South El Paso.

The first blaze was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Paisano.

A large plume of smoke was visible in the downtown area. The fire erupted at a cardboard recycling facility. Firefighters are dousing bundles of cardboard boxes with water.

Soon after the fire at the cardboard facility was contained, another fire erupted at a recycling facility across the street. Firefighters contained the second blaze shortly before 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

WATCH FIREFIGHTERS CONTAIN THE BLAZE:

