Firefighters contain fires at recycling facilities in South El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso firefighters contained two fires at two recycling facilities in South El Paso.
The first blaze was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Paisano.
A large plume of smoke was visible in the downtown area. The fire erupted at a cardboard recycling facility. Firefighters are dousing bundles of cardboard boxes with water.
Soon after the fire at the cardboard facility was contained, another fire erupted at a recycling facility across the street. Firefighters contained the second blaze shortly before 1 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
WATCH FIREFIGHTERS CONTAIN THE BLAZE:
