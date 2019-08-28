El Paso

EPPD Chief: "We need to harden targets" rather than creating new laws

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:23 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 02:26 PM MDT

El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen spoke to members of the El Paso Central Business Association about his department, his officers and the mass shooting that left 22 dead and more than two dozen injured on August 3.

Allen said shooters look for "soft targets," those areas where people are not expected to or won't fight back. 

Even though Texas allows for permitted residents to carry a weapon, Allen said most do not and those who do are not guaranteed to respond.

"Very few people take on the responsibility on to carry a weapon," the chief said. "Carrying a weapon doesn't mean you're going to intervene when you need to intervene. Having a weapon doesn't necessarily mean you have the mindset."

Chief Allen said more uniformed officers and security would be a better deterrent to attacks. 

Without referring to Crusius specifically but to mass shooters, he said "this individual, when he looked at that Walmart, when he arrived there he saw the numbers of people coming and going and said 'this is just as good a place as any'."

"We need to harden targets that appear to be soft," Allen said.

"When you see 'No gun Zones'... that's kind of a joke because people who are going to do harm, criminals, they're not going to follow the law, that's why they're criminals so when you have that in place, you gotta expect the worst when you have that sign or that law."

Chief Allen expressed skepticism about those who immediately call for new gun control laws.

"The law doesn't just work because you create it. You need compliance."

Allen said he supports the Second Amendment and is a believer in the Bill of Rights.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries