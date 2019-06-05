Demolition of Cohen Stadium underway in northeast El Paso

Cohen Stadium demolition

EL PASO - Demolition of the old Cohen Stadium is now underway to make room for the ballpark's transformation into an entertainment district in northeast El Paso.

The cost of the demolition project is estimated at around $900,000.

When approving the demolition plans earlier this year, El Paso city leaders said they wanted to take an area that no longer serves the public and build it up into a vibrant social center for generations to come.

Cohen Stadium was once the home of the El Paso Diablos minor league baseball team, but it has been largely abandoned ever since the opening of Southwest University Park in 2014.

The city's master plan calls for transforming the 50-acre site into a multi-use development including attractions such as a regional waterpark, eateries and a large urban plaza.