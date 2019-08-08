WATCH LIVE: City Council to be briefed by Police and Fire Chiefs on mass shooting
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso City Council will be briefed by police chief Greg Allen and fire chief Mario D'Agostino on Thursday.
The special council meeting was called to address the mass shooting on Saturday that left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.
WATCH LIVE:
