El Paso

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 AM: Fate of proposed El Paso medical waste facility to be decided by state board

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:12 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:53 PM MDT

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was set to hold the final hearing Wednesday morning on the fate of a proposed medical waste facility in El Paso's Lower Valley that has drawn major opposition.

The first item on the commission's meeting agenda was to make a determination on whether MedCare Environmental Solutions, Inc. will be granted state approval to operate the controversial medical waste treatment plant.

(Editor's note: You can watch the meeting LIVE Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. by clicking here: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/agency/decisions/agendas/webcasts.html )

The decision has pitted the executive director of the commission, who supports the application, against numerous local officials in opposition including: State Senator Jose Rodriquez, State Representative Cesar Blanco, El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, El City Council Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez, and the Ysleta Independent School District's Board of Trustees.

The company would process 100,000 pounds of medical waste per day at the facility it seeks to open at 9119 Billy The Kid Street, which is located near the intersection of North Loop and Zaragoza.

"The prospect of 100,000 pounds of medical waste per day including discarded organs, limbs, and blood coming into a densely populated community is unacceptable," County Commissioner Vince Perez said in a statement on the eve of the hearing. "This has been an incredibly difficult fight, and it seemed like a forgone conclusion that this facility was going to get permission to locate here, despite the opposition to it. But the community never gave up, and we are determined to win this fight."

Opponents maintain that over 6,500 homes are located within a one-mile radius of the proposed facility, and Perez has noted that the vast majority of medical waste facilities in Texas are located in industrial areas, not residential ones.

"For over a year, our community has come together through the thousands of petitions submitted and many formal motions to the state opposing this medical waste facility," added City Representative Ordaz Perez. "We hope the TCEQ Commissioners will see that this facility does not belong in Mission Valley surrounded by thousands of residents, schools, churches, and parks."

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

US & World
Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

US & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries