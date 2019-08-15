WATCH LIVE: EL Paso Community Memorial Service

EL PASO, Texas - People from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border gathered in El Paso Wednesday evening to memorialize the 22 people killed this month when a gunman opened fire at te Cielo Vista Walmart store.

The mayors of El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez were set to speak, along with religious leaders, at a 7 p.m. memorial service. (Watch the service LIVE in the video player below.)



"We're going to be paying tribute and remembering the victims," said El Paso city spokesman Rick Isaias. "We're letting people know that we are El Paso strong and the city will continue and get through this."

The ceremony at Southwest University Park officially commemorates those killed by a gunman who police say confessed to driving from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. In addition to the 22 dead, nearly two dozen others were injured.

The victims' loved ones have been marking their passing with vigils and funerals in the U.S. and Mexico since the Aug. 3 massacre.

Isaias said officials did not know how many people will attend, but the city planned for a big turnout. The ceremony at the baseball park was being broadcast live to four other locations in El Paso.