WATCH LIVE at 12:30: El Paso shooting survivor discusses his recovery, loss of nephew in tragedy

Shooting victim Octavio Ramiro Lizarde (right) speaks to ABC's David Muir while recovering at Del Sol hospital.

Shooting victim Octavio Ramiro Lizarde (right) speaks to ABC's David Muir while recovering at Del Sol hospital.

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso shooting patient and his physicians were holding a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Del Sol Medical Center. Octavio Ramiro Lizarde, a victim of Saturday's mass shooting, will share his experience, which includes losing his 15-year-old nephew, Javier Rodriguez.

Octavio will be joined by Dr. Justin Orr, an active duty member of the military and orthopedic surgeon with William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso; Dr. Stephen Flaherty, trauma medical director of Del Sol Medical Center; and David Shimp, chief executive officer of Del Sol Medical Center.

The physicians will discuss the collaboration between Del Sol Medical Center and William Beaumont Army Medical Center and how this collaboration has benefited patient care over the last few days.

Dr. Orr will perform complex orthopedic surgery on Octavio later Tuesday as the next step in his recovery.

You can watch the news conference LIVE in the video player below.