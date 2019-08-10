Walmart vehicle pickup ending at downtown assistance center, only 30 cars remain

CNN Video Police investigate the mass shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police announced that Saturday would be the final day to make arrangements at the downtown Family Assistance Center to pick up vehicles left in the Walmart parking lot following the mass shooting exactly one week ago.

The Family Assistance Center is located at the El Paso Convention Center and is open until 8 p.m. Officials said services would be provided regardless of immigration status, and Spanish speakers were available at the facility.

The actions at the center are winding down because the FBI indicated that as of Saturday, only 30 vehicles were remaining out of the original 230 from the Walmart lot.

Come Sunday, police said any remaining vehicles would need to be picked up at the El Paso Municipal Impound Lot located at 11615 Railroad Drive.

Today is the last day to make arrangements to pick up non-evidence vehicles at the Family Assistance Center. Starting tomorrow vehicles can be picked up at The Municipal Impound lot 11615 Railroad. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 10, 2019