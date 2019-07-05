El Paso

Viva El Paso - 42 Seasons of Sharing El Paso History in Song and Dance

Friday & Saturday Nights through July 27

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 05:35 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 05:35 PM MDT

ABC7 at Four Viva El Paso

El Paso - El Paso's beloved outdoor musical extravaganza. VIVA! EL PASO is performed at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 27 in the picturesque McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. Longtime El Pasoan Hector Serrano brought VIVA! EL PASO to McKelligon Canyon in 1978. The show has continued to evolve over the years, drawing large crowds every weekend.

This colorful musical spectacular celebrates the four major cultures that have influenced the Sun City — Native American, Spanish conquistadors, Mexican and Western American. Their histories come alive through drama, song and dance, performed by a cast of more than 50.

VIVA! EL PASO is an experience not to be missed! Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Learn more about VIVA! EL PASO here.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


