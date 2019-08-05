Vigils being held for victims of El Paso mass shooting

Vigil for the victims

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE:

Two more vigils were set for Monday night, including a solidarity vigil set in Las Cruces. The event will be at 8 p.m. at Plaza de Las Cruces in Downtown Las Cruces.

In El Paso, Immanuel Church (1201 Hawkins corner with Viscount) will have a Candlelight Prayer Vigil outside in their parking lot on Monday at 7:30 pm.

Original report:

Several vigils were set for Sunday evening in El Paso to pay tribute to the mass shooting victims.

The Interfaith Alliance of the Southwest will hold a faith vigil at Ponder Park, located at 7500 W H Burges Drive. A prelude with music at 6:30 pm will be followed by inter-faith prayer, reflection and mourning at 7 p.m.

Northeast Bible Restoration Church will have a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. at the church at 4925 Fairbanks Drive.

Las Americas will hold a walk against gun violence at Houston Park at 6 p.m. and head to Las Americas Headquarters at 1500 E. Yandell Drive for a vigil at 7 p.m.

Youth baseball and soccer league parents will hold a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Sports Park.