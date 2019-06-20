El Paso

Video of 5-year-old boy singing National Anthem at Chihuahuas game goes viral

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 01:08 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 07:26 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Video of a five year-old boy singing his rendition of the Star Spangled Banner to open up a recent El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game has gone viral.

Jacob Martinez stole the show with his honoring of America on June 16 at Southwest University Park before the Chihuahuas played the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

According to the Chihuahuas' original social media post highlighting young Jacob, he delivered "the most adorable Father's Day rendition of the National Anthem you'll ever hear."

Since the team's posting, the video has circulated across the internet.

ABC News and Good Morning America even shared the video on Wednesday, both on social media and the network's national website, quickly racking up tens of thousands of video views.from across the country.

 

5-year-old Jacob Martinez's rendition of the National Anthem from last Sunday's Chihuahua's game is going viral. 

The video, which was posted by the Chihuahua's organization on Father's Day, has been viewed more than 47,000 times on Facebook. 

Since ABC News shared it on their Facebook page Tuesday, it's received more than 258,000 times. 

Jacob's family said he learned the National Anthem after he was asked to perform it for his Head Start graduation ceremony. 

"(My wife and I) showed him the song, he learned it little by little. Memorized it more than anything and remembered the pitches because it's a pretty hard song to sing," Gilbert Martinez, Jacob's father, said. 

When asked if he was nervous singing in front of the Chihuahua's crowd, Jacob simply said a little. 

His father said otherwise.

"(My wife and I) were probably more nervous than him. He (had) no idea what's going on. He just goes up there and sings. He's just waiting on home plate waiting to sing and they told him to go and he didn't even look back at us or anything the confidence came out of nowhere."

Jacob comes from a family of musicians. His mother is a singer and his father plays the saxophone. 

"My daddy plays some music with a group...and I try to copy him," Jacob said. 

 His family said he soaks up music like a sponge. He doesn't just sing, he plays the piano and the trumpet. 

Jacob said his favorite artists are Bruno Mars and Freddy Mercury. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8