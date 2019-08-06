Vehicles left in Walmart parking lot can be claimed starting Tuesday

CNN Video Police investigate the mass shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

EL PASO, Texas - The FBI has announced that vehicles left at the Walmart parking lot by the Cielo Vista Mall in the wake of the mass shooting can be claimed starting Tuesday.

The FBI says you will need to visit the Family Assistance Center (FAC) being opened at the El Paso Convention Center, located at 1 Civic Center Plaza, to claim your vehicle. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"In order to claim your vehicle, you must bring a set of keys, identification, proof of ownership, and insurance. If you can not come down in person to claim your vehicle, written permission must be provided if the person that comes down to the FAC is not the registered owner," according to the FBI.

The El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross will operate the FAC and provide resources and services. The FBI says parking fees will be waived for people visiting the FAC.