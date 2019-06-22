Vacant apartment building goes up in flames in south-central El Paso

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters on the scene of a vacant building fire.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Firefighters on the scene of a vacant building fire.

EL PASO, Texas - A vacant apartment building went up in flames Friday afternoon in south-central El Paso.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at North St. Vrain and Magoffin streets about 3:45 p.m. and labeled it a 'condition 3' fire — meaning heavy smoke and flames were showing.

Fire department spokesman Enrique Aguilar indicated the fire originated in an unoccupied apartment in the vacant building; it was contained within about a half-hour.

No cause had been determined and fire crews had not yet calculated a damage estimate.

Fire officials were questioning two people, possibly squatters, who were discovered in the alley behind the building.