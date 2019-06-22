Vacant apartment building goes up in flames in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A vacant apartment building went up in flames Friday afternoon in south-central El Paso.
Fire crews responded to the blaze at North St. Vrain and Magoffin streets about 3:45 p.m. and labeled it a 'condition 3' fire — meaning heavy smoke and flames were showing.
Fire department spokesman Enrique Aguilar indicated the fire originated in an unoccupied apartment in the vacant building; it was contained within about a half-hour.
No cause had been determined and fire crews had not yet calculated a damage estimate.
Fire officials were questioning two people, possibly squatters, who were discovered in the alley behind the building.
