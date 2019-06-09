UTEP quarterback arrested released

UPDATE: The head coach for the UTEP football team announced quarterback Kai Locksley is suspended from the team after his DWI arrest.

"We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley," wrote Coach Dana Dimel. "While the severity of the charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."

ORIGINAL STORY:

A quarterback for the University of Texas at El Paso was arrested on Saturday morning in connection with driving while intoxicated and other charges, according to inmate booking records.

Kai Anthony Locksley, a senior at UTEP, was also charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat.

For all four charges, his bond total is $2,900, according to inmate booking records.

