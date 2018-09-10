Family of Upper Valley teen killed in hit-and-run plans to donate organs

This recent photo provided by the family shows 13-year-old Giselle Delgado with her infant brother.

This recent photo provided by the family shows 13-year-old Giselle Delgado with her infant brother.

EL PASO, Texas - The 13-year-old who died after she was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver was identified by her stepfather as Giselle Delgado.

El Paso Police said Monday the girl had died, but stepfather Luis Simental told ABC-7 his stepdaughter remains on life support. Simental said the family plans to take the girl off life support and will be donating her organs.

The stepfather spoke to ABC-7 on behalf of the girl's mother and her biological father.

ABC-7 learned from El Paso ISD Giselle Delgado attended Lincoln Middle School. Delgado was the eldest child in her family, now seeking help via a Go Fund Me account.

The girl's mother, who was not ready to speak on camera, told ABC-7 her daughter was an A&B honor roll student and planned to try out for her school's soccer team.

Police have not identified the girl, but said Monday she was struck on the 5500 block of Montoya in El Paso's Upper Valley. The wreck was reported at 4:12 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018.

Police Monday released a vague description of the suspect, describing the driver as "a male with dark hair and dark glasses."

Police said the victim was walking with her nine-year-old brother when a truck traveling south on Montoya struck the victim and fled the scene without stopping render aid.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. In a news release, police said the girl died Saturday as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Simental had a message for the hit-and-run driver: "Do the right thing. Turn yourself in."

Any person who may have information in this case is asked to call special traffic investigators at (915) 212-4080.

