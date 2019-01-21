Fire engulfs tractor trailer in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A fire engulfed a tractor trailer causing I-10 to close for several hours Sunday.
It happened near I-10 and Eastlake Blvd.
EPCSO Spokeswoman Leslie Antunez said no injuries were reported.
The fire started shortly before 6 a.m., according to Antunez.
