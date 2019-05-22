El Paso

Study: Unsecured medications lead to spike in child poison cases

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:01 AM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:32 AM MDT

Unsecured meds lead to spike in child poison cases

EL PASO, Texas - Medical experts are warning parents that unsecured medications are becoming a bigger problems in households across the country.

According to newly released medical studies, nearly 52,000 kids under the age of 6 were treated at emergency rooms across the country as recently as 2017.

That averages out to 142 kids per day and one child every 10 minutes.

Opioid or pain medication is being considered especially dangerous by medical experts as it can suppress a child's respiratory drive and lead to loss of life.

In some instances, the issue comes from multi-generational families living in the same house with more meds being left out unsecured.

"Because you have elderly patients living with these young children and as we know some of these patients can be taking a lot of medicines," Dr. Marco Diaz from Del Sol Medical Center said. "I would really encourage them to keep their medicines in a separate bag, maybe on that can have a little lock on it as opposed to having the medicines in their purse or in an easily accessibly backpack."

Recent studies on this topic have yield some troubling numbers as nearly 52,000 kids under the age of 6 were treated at emergency rooms across the country in 2017 alone, which averages out to 142 kids per day and one child every 10 minutes.

"Sometimes some of the medications can take an hour or two before the effects kick in so the child might be normal for about two hours and all of a sudden he becomes altered and becomes different," Diaz said.

Many of these cases include kids mistaking multi-colored pills for pieces of candy and eating them with the bigger issue being that those medications aren't being properly locked up in the first place. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

Economy
20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

US & World
States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

News
On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Lifestyle
PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

PHOTOS: Sunny the Sea Lion inducted into EP Zoo's Animal Hall of Fame

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

News
On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

News
Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

News
On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Sports
Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

News
On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

PHOTOS: 10 most wanted fugitives in El Paso 5.17.19

News
On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Pets
America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

US & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

News
On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

Health
America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities

News
On this day: May 14
David Buchan/Getty Images

On this day: May 14

US & World
Best, worst states to be a police officer
iStock/amphotora

Best, worst states to be a police officer

News
On this day: May 13
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

On this day: May 13

Economy
14 smart ways to start every work day
iStock/pidjoe

14 smart ways to start every work day