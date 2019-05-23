University Medical Center Receives Level IV Maternal Care Designation

ABC7 at Four University Medical Center Now Designated Level IV Maternal Care Hospital

El Paso - University Medical Center of El Paso announced today that its maternal care is worthy of the highest possible rating from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Level IV Maternal Care designation gives certification that UMC has the critical care expertise, physicians, training and equipment able to meet stringent state guidelines for new and expectant mothers. Healthcare providers throughout the region, for the first time, have access to a Level IV Maternal Care hospital.

The Level IV designation requires expertise and facility coordination of high-risk patients.

Dr. Sireesha Reddy, the professor and chair of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gloria Delgado, director of women's services at University Medical Center appeared on ABC-7 at Four to talk about the new designation.